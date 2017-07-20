From the WWE Rumor Mill: When Jason Jordan found out he's Kurt Angle's son

Last minute decision making from the WWE, again.

Jordan and Angle after the big reveal

What's the story?

This week's RAW saw Kurt Angle revealing that Jason Jordan is his illegitimate son. After weeks of speculation about the big reveal, the former Olympic Gold Medallist came clean about Jordan.

However, a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter claims that Jordan didn't know he was Angle's "son" until last week.

In case you didn't know...

Angle had been struggling for a few weeks regarding a secret from his past, with him even claiming that this secret could ruin and tarnish his career. It was later revealed that Jordan from the American Alpha team is his illegitimate son.

Jordan was then drafted onto RAW and the father-son duo embraced before Renee Young conducted an interview where the pair let out just how they are dealing with this big news.

The heart of the matter

While Jordan and Angle celebrated their new found relationship, it could have been the other way around. The report adds that Gable or Jordan could have been Angle's son. This is one reason why the WWE didn't do much with American Alpha in the past few weeks, even though they needed a new direction.

The WWE could have stuck with an old storyline of Angle dating African-Americans and that is why Jordan was picked ahead of Gable.

Sharmell was the lady in question almost a decade back when she was in the WWE with husband Booker T, and we all remember how cringe-worthy that entire episode was.

What's next?

The reveal of Jordan being Angle's son will culminate in a decent push and it will be interesting to see just how the father and son dynamic will work on RAW.

Gable too recently spoke with Renee Young and stated that this was a fresh start for him and his fans would be seeing him in more singles action on SmackDown.

Author's take

The WWE has been known to make last minute calls regarding storylines for a while but letting Jordan know about his route just one week prior seems to be poor planning.

A toss up to decide which one of the Alphas would be Angle's son shouldn't have been the way to go about it, but what is done is done.

This is still speculation at the moment and we may never know the thinking as to why Jordan was selected and not Gable or any other superstar. But for now, we can enjoy this little "fairytale" and see just how the WWE books the pair.