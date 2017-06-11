From the WWE Rumor Mill: Jinder Mahal getting paid more after becoming WWE Champion

Jinder Mahal has apparently received a pay raise after winning the WWE Championship at Backlash.

What’s the story?

Jinder Mahal apparently got a raise after winning the WWE Championship.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, now that Mahal is the WWE Champion he’s getting paid more than he used to before in the WWE.

In case you didn’t know...

Jinder Mahal, whose real name is Yuvraj Singh Dhesi, has performed for WWE from 2011 until he parted ways with the promotion in 2014.

The 30-year old returned to WWE last year with a low-fat, highly muscular physique and defeated Randy Orton for the WWE Championship last month.

The heart of the matter:

The WWE has left no stone unturned in their plans for expanding the company’s fan-base in India, particularly given the global expansion plans that the WWE head honchos have asserted over the past few months.

In lieu of that, WWE booked Mahal- an Indo-Canadian Superstar- to win the company’s most prestigious title. Veteran professional wrestling industry insider Dave Meltzer noted that Jinder Mahal has, in fact, received a pay raise after winning the WWE Championship.

Additionally, if one is to believe the pro-wrestling rumor mill, ‘The Modern Day Maharajah’ is expected to hold the WWE Championship longer than what was initially planned for him, with a possible feud with John Cena on the cards for Mahal.

What’s next?

As of now, Jinder Mahal has been scheduled to defend his WWE Championship against Randy Orton at the upcoming SmackDown brand-exclusive PPV Money In The Bank that goes down on June 18th.

Author’s take

As for the pay raise, in my opinion, the man more than deserves it.

Jinder Mahal has paid his dues not only in the WWE, but on the indie circuit as well. Mahal’s reign is different and refreshing from the WWE’s usual strategy of putting one of its two major belts on either Orton or Cena.

I truly am looking forward to the era of the Maharajah.