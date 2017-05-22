From the WWE Rumor Mill: Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa to get singles push

Ciampa and Gargano are rumoured to be on the main roster in the future.

Ciampa double crossed Gargano at NXT Takeover: Chicago

What's the story?

According to Cage Side Seats, the team of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa aka #DIY was broken up this past week because WWE eventually wants to use them as singles superstars on the main roster.

In case you didn't know...

This past Saturday on NXT TakeOver: Chicago, Tommaso Ciampa brutally assaulted his tag team partner Johnny Gargano after yet again failing to capture the NXT Tag Team Championships from the team of Akam & Rezar aka The Authors of Pain.

The heart of the matter

After holding the NXT Tag Titles for a total of 70 days, Gargano & Ciampa lost the titles to The Authors of Pain at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio.

NXT General Manager William Regal gave them another opportunity along with The Revival to win back the tag titles in a Triple Threat Elimination Tag Team Match at NXT TakeOver: Orlando. However, Gargano & Ciampa failed to capture the titles after Rezar pinned Ciampa, thus eliminating them in the process.

On the May 10 edition of NXT, William Regal gave #DIY their rematch against The Authors of Pain at NXT TakeOver: Chicago because Gargano & Ciampa hadn't officially invoked their rematch clause.

What's next?

After their title match against AOP, Ciampa assaulted Gargano by throwing him on the minitron and by crashing him through a table. Due to Ciampa's vicious attack, Gargano had to be sent to the hospital.

According to WWE.com, Gargano has neck and back issues, but his complete medical status remains unknown.

Author's Take

A few days before this Saturday's TakeOver, while performing at an NXT house show, Ciampa injured his ankle during a match. However, it was later revealed that the injury was minor and Ciampa got cleared for action on Saturday.

But, after the event, Triple H revealed that Ciampa had sustained a "significant injury" and was going to take some time off from the ring.

I can see this angle culminating at the next TakeOver in August but with Ciampa out of action for a while, who knows what's in store for both these superstars.