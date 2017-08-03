From the WWE Rumor Mill: Jon Jones vs. Brock Lesnar unlikely to happen until the summer of 2018

A Brock Lesnar vs. Jon Jones fight isn't on the horizon.

Will this fight ever happen?

What's the story?

According to a report from Dave Meltzer, the mooted super-fight between Jon Jones and Brock Lesnar cannot take place until the summer of 2018 because of several logistical issues. The Beast Incarnate cannot take a UFC fight in the near future because of his situation with USADA and his WWE commitments.

In case you didn't know...

There was some back and forth between Jon Jones and the Beast Incarnate before UFC 214. However, this story didn't capture the imagination until the Jackson-Winkeljohn standout knocked out Daniel Cormier and issued a challenge to Lesnar during the UFC broadcast.

The heart of the matter

Brock Lesnar was suspended for one year because he failed two drug tests for Hydroxy-Clomiphene. He then retired in the middle of the suspension and subsequently left the USADA testing pool.

This, in essence, means that Lesnar needs to pass six months of USADA-administered drug tests before he can step into the Octagon.

However, even if the Beast Incarnate were to re-enter the USADA testing pool immediately, he wouldn't be in a position to fight after the completion of his suspension because he would be prominently featured in the Royal Rumble, scheduled for January 28, 2017, and WrestleMania 34, scheduled for April 08, 2017.

Since he also needs an uninterrupted training camp that lasts at least two months, Lesnar won't be able to fight until mid-June at the earliest.

What's next?

Brock Lesnar will defend the WWE Universal Championship in a fatal four-way match at Summerslam on August 20, 2017. Meanwhile, Jon Jones will presumably defend the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship against one of Alexander Gustafsson and Volkan Özdemir.

Author's take

A super-fight between Jon Jones and Brock Lesnar has the potential to set box office records. However, it lacks any real substance for the discerning viewer because the reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion is a far better mixed martial artist than Lesnar and will win convincingly.

