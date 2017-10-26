From the WWE Rumor Mill: Latest on Ricochet joining the WWE

What's the story?

One of the wrestling world's hottest free agents right now is Trevor Mann, aka Richochet, aka Prince Puma. The popular indy star recently wrapped up his obligations with Lucha Underground and seems to have said farewell to NJPW, leading to speculation that he is on his way to the WWE.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has provided an update on Mann's current status, and when we can expect him to appear in Vince McMahon's company.

In case you didn't know...

If you're not familiar with the work of Ricochet or are questioning why such a big deal is being about the high-flying Superstar, then just have a look at this -

The heart of the matter

The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter from Dave Meltzer suggests that there are signs that Ricochet will indeed be joining the WWE and that we can almost pinpoint exactly when it will be.

Ricochet has told independent promoters that he won’t take any dates after the end of January.

It is believed that Ricochet's no-compete contract for Lucha Underground expires in mid-January, which would help to explain why the Superstar tweeted an image of a clock ticking on his Twitter account.

What's next?

If Ricochet is joining the WWE in January, this would mean he'd be with the company right in time for the Royal Rumble.

This would be an incredible debut for the Superstar and hopefully, if it happens, the WWE will give him a strong showing and really put some weight behind him.

Author's take

The more I hear, the more it seems likely that Trevor Mann will be appearing in the WWE and the more excited I get. Mann is a truly exciting in-ring talent and is guaranteed to be a top star in the company. Hopefully, they don't just relegate him to 205 LIVE.

