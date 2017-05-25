From the WWE Rumor Mill: Lita reportedly returning to WWE

WWE Hall-of-Famer Lita aka Amy Dumas may return to the WWE in the third quarter of this year.

Lita is likely to return to WWE later this year

What’s the story?

WWE Hall-of-Famer Lita is reportedly set to return to the WWE. As per a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lita will return to WWE for the upcoming Mae Young Classic i.e. the 32-woman WWE tournament that is set to take place in July.

In case you didn’t know...

Lita is widely regarded as one the best female professional wrestlers in WWE history and was inducted in the company’s Hall-of-Fame back in 2014.

The 42-year old worked as a producer and host in the RAW, SmackDown and PPV pre-shows until her departure from the promotion in last year.

The heart of the matter

The four-time WWE Women’s champion competed in a professional wrestling match for the first time in five years, in March of this year for MCW Pro Wrestling.

Besides, she returned to WWE for a one-off appearance at Wrestlemania 33 last month, serving as an analyst on the pre-show.

If one is to believe the rumour mill, Lita will be coming back to the WWE to call the Mae Young Classic that goes down this July. Legendary commentator Jim Ross has already been confirmed as part of the broadcasting team, and if things go according to plan, Lita aka Amy Dumas will be joining JR at the commentary table for the upcoming Women’s tournament.

What’s next?

The Mae Young Classic will be taped on July 13th and 14th at the Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

The WWE is yet to confirm the exact dates when it intends to air the tournament but has revealed that the tournament will be broadcast in an episodic format on the WWE Network.

Author’s take

It’s interesting to note that the WWE may refrain from airing the Mae Young Classic in the usual one-week-one-episode format, but rather opt for airing 2-3 episodes at a time.

Regardless, the tournament has garnered widespread interest in the professional wrestling community and with the charming presence of Miss Congeniality aka Lita, it has, without a doubt, to be a must-watch offering.