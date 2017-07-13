From the WWE Rumor Mill: Madusa to commentate alongside Jim Ross and Lita at Mae Young Classic

The tapings for the tournament will take place on 13th and 14th July at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

Madusa is a WWE Hall of Famer

What’s the story?

According to Cageside Seats, WWE commentator Jim Ross has revealed that Hall of Famer Madusa will be on the broadcast team for the Mae Young Classic. She will join JR and his announce desk partner Lita on the team. However, her exact role is yet to be confirmed by the promotion.

In case you did not know...

Alundra Blayze was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame in 2015. She was known by her ring name Madusa and was infamous for throwing the WWF Women’s Championship belt into the dustbin on live WCW television. She was blacklisted from WWE, and the incident reportedly planted the seeds for the Montreal Screwjob.

The heart of the matter

Alundra took to Instagram earlier this month to announce that she will be involved in the inaugural Mae Young Classic. However, it isn’t known what her role would be in the flagship tournament.

In the interim, WWE have reportedly confirmed wrestlers Lacey Evans, Sarah Logan, Princesa Sugehit, Toni Storm, Kavita Devi, Jazzi Gabert, Taynara Conti, Abbey Laith, Tessa Blanchard, Kairi Sane, Dakota Kai, Piper Niven, Bianca BelAir, Rhea Ripley and Sage Beckett for the tournament.

As for the female referees, WWE has signed independent wrestler Kennadi Brink as an in-ring official for the tournament.

What’s next?

A preview special of the tournament will be broadcast on 20th August, likely following Summerslam. The first round of the tournament will be released via Video on Demand on the final week of August, while the second round is scheduled for release on the first week in September and the finals will broadcast on 12th September.

Author’s take

Alundra Blayze is a huge name in women’s wrestling who can’t be overlooked. Blayze is considered a pioneer in women’s wrestling and an important part of WWE history. This would be the first time that she’s returning to a role in the WWE in 22 years.