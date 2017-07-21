From the WWE Rumor Mill: Mae Young Classic competitor applies for trademark

Shayna Baszler is looking to trademark her nickname ahead of a potential move to WWE.

by Harald Math News 21 Jul 2017, 14:04 IST

Baszler has applied to trademark her nickname

What's the story?

PWInsider.com is reporting that Shayna Baszler has applied for the trademark on her nickname, the 'Queen of Spades'.

Baszler is a Mixed Martial Artist who is currently taking part in WWE's Mae Young Classic, and WWE is rumoured to be heavily interested in signing her following the tournament.

In case you didn't know...

Shayna Baszler made her professional wrestling debut in 2015, accompanying reDRagon to the ring at Ring of Honor's 13th Anniversary Show. Baszler was trained by Josh Barnett, and has mostly worked for AIW, Shimmer and Stardom.

Before making the transition to the squared circle, Baszler was one of the biggest female stars in the MMA world. Baszler is a member of the much-adored Four Horsewomen and is the only certified catch wrestler in the United States

The heart of the matter

Baszler has taken part in a number of WWE tryouts over the years, and it is no secret that the largest pro wrestling organisation in the world is interested in the MMA star. Baszler worked closely with Nikki Bella during the former WWE Divas Champion's rehabilitation a couple of years ago, helping Nikki with her submissions game.

Shayna Baszler was confirmed to be taking part in the inaugural Mae Young Classic, where she was drawn against Zeda in the first round. Baszler is reported to be high on WWE's wishlist, and a strong showing in the tournament will go a long way to the Horsewoman being offered a full-time WWE deal.

As such, Baszler is wise to trademark whatever she can before she signs with WWE. Retaining legal rights to nicknames and names can guarantee performers long term stability, meaning they can avoid moniker issues in the post-WWE landscape. If successful, Baszler will retain the rights to use the name and nickname if she were to find herself on the independent scene once again.

What's next?

Shayna Baszler is currently taking part in the inaugural Mae Young Classic, where she will take on Zeda in the first round.

Baszler's route to the final looks extremely difficult, with Mia Yim, Candice LeRae, Abbey Laith, Mercedes Martinez, and Nicole Savoy in the same half of the draw.

The first round of matches will air on the WWE Network on August 28.

Author's take

Baszler is extremely wise to take these legal moves to stabilise her future. WWE is notoriously protective of everything surrounding its performers, so any legal standing that Baszler can have ahead of time is vitally important.