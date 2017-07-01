From the WWE Rumor Mill: Mae Young Classic winner to be awarded a title belt?

Did AdWeek spill the beans on WWE's top secret plans?

by Riju Dasgupta News 01 Jul 2017, 12:45 IST

The winner of the first-ever tournament may be in for quite a pleasant surprise!

What’s the story?

The Women’s Revolution is in full swing right now and as part of the same, WWE recently announced the Mae Young Classic tournament, featuring some of the most talented women from NXT and the independent circuit. Cageside Seats are speculating that the winner of the tournament may be awarded a title belt.

In case you didn’t know...

Mae Young, a WWE Hall of Famer, was one of the seminal figures in women's wrestling. To honour her legacy, WWE announced the Mae Young Classic tournament on Wrestlemania 33 weekend.

This tournament features 32 talented women from the sports entertainment world who will compete on July 13th and 14th at Full Sail University, with the finals taking place on September 12, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nevada. No clue had been given with regard to the reward for the tournament winner.

The heart of the matter

The speculation arises from a write-up about WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon with Adweek recently, that stated the following:

“She also created the first-ever WWE women’s tournament, taking place this summer, with a championship belt every bit as spectacular as the men’s prize.”

While AdWeek honoured Stephanie McMahon, quite deservedly, as one of the most Powerful Women in Sports, they may have let the cat out of the bag with regard to WWE’s plans, for the tournament.

What’s next?

It takes away some of the surprise element to know the reward for such a coveted tournament well in advance. The women know that they are on probably the biggest stage of their career, and we are certain they will all bring their A-Game to the fore.

Author’s take

I am genuinely intrigued by the possibility of what the belt could be, considering each of WWE’s three brands have their own women's titles already. Will WWE create history and introduce a second women's title for a brand, for the very first time in history? The future seems quite exciting.