From the WWE Rumor Mill: Matt Riddle could be close to signing with the WWE

The first ever WWN Champion appears to have some large wrestling promotions after him.

Matt Riddle could have two major pro wrestling suitors chasing him soon...

What’s the story?

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that former UFC fighter Matt Riddle could be signing a WWE contract soon. What is giving Meltzer this hint is the fact that Riddle’s current promotion WWN is allowing him to work a match for Revolution Pro against New Japan’s Tomohiro Ishii.

In case you didn’t know...

WWN is a wrestling promotion formed in the United States in 2001. Early in 2017, they announced that they would crown their first ever WWN Champion, which Riddle won on April 1st.

The heart of the matter

The fact that Revolution Pro wants to use Riddle to face Ishii is big news because that means New Japan Pro Wrestling could be looking to sign him. Considering that Riddle has been on the WWE’s radar for some time, this could light a fire in the company to accelerate their process in signing him.

Former WWE Superstar Sean Waltman helped train Riddle when he transitioned from MMA to the pro wrestling world. Considering that Waltman is great friends with Triple H, there is no doubt that Riddle has been in the WWE’s sights for some time.

What’s next?

The Revolution Pro event where Riddle will take on Ishii is the British J Cup which takes place on July 8th. Check out the tweet below for the official announcement on Twitter:

Saturday July 8th. Walthamstow Assembly Hall. 8 of the best Junior Heavyweights in the world collide. Tickets on sale Monday 1st May 7pm pic.twitter.com/3grw70Aonn — Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) April 22, 2017

Author’s Take

This is a very interesting situation in professional wrestling where one company allows a talent to wrestle for a different company and it opens the door for two major companies to fight for him. It appears the time for the WWE to strike is now, to avoid the risk of losing out on such a talented individual.

Riddle is an amazing mixture of charisma and skill. He picked up the professional wrestling business very quickly and that was clear when he won Wrestling Observer’s Most Improved and Rookie of the Year awards in 2016.