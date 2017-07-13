From the WWE Rumor Mill: More details regarding Austin Aries' WWE release

Aries was released by the WWE on July 7th.

by Nishant Jayaram News 13 Jul 2017

What’s the story?

Wrestling Observer Newsletter have opened the lid on Austin Aries’ exit from WWE and the possible reasons for his departure from WWE.

In case you didn’t know...

Aries was released on July 7th by the WWE after a year-long stint with the promotion. Aries joined WWE in January of 2016 and was added to the NXT roster and was later part of the WWE Cruiserweight Division.

Prior to his brief WWE career, Aries had three stints with Ring of Honor and two stints with Total Nonstop Wrestling (which later became Impact Wrestling). In TNA, Aries won the TNA X Division Championship six times and was also TNA World Heavyweight Champion on one occasion.

The heart of the matter

Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s report suggests that Aries was not liked by the WWE Creative team, while few wrestlers in the locker room were also not very fond of him and the Cruiserweight Division were pleased after he left. After the announcement regarding his departure was made by the WWE, Aries responded by writing “It’s a beautiful day” on Twitter.

Aries had reportedly asked the Creative team to move him out of the Cruiserweight Division as he did not think that he had a future there. Aries was supposedly disappointed that he was not used well and to the level that he is at. Another bone of contention which riled him was his omission from the WrestleMania DVD, whose share of the profits he would have got if his match was featured in the DVD.

WWE announced that it was their decision to let him go but there are reports that suggest that Aries’ departure from the WWE could have been his decision.

What’s next?

It now looks like Aries will go back to one of his previous promotions – ROH or Impact Wrestling, but he will not be able to join a rival promotion because he has a 90-day non-compete clause in his contract.

Author’s take

It’s a missed opportunity from WWE’s perspective as Aries had loads of potential and could have been a key player in the growth of the Cruiserweight Division. This is a major loss for the WWE than for Aries, who will most likely go to a rival promotion and blossom.