From the WWE Rumor mill: More than 15 wrestlers rumored for Mae Young Classic

The likes of Thea Trinidad and Lacey Evans could find themselves in the Mae Young Classic.

by Nithin Joseph News 13 Jun 2017, 19:57 IST

What does the event have in store?

What’s the story?

According to PWInsider, the WWE Mae Young Classic will feature more than 15 wrestlers from both the current NXT female division and a few independent wrestlers. The list includes the likes of Kairi Hojo, Bianca Blair and Danielle Kamela.

In case you didn’t know...

The Mae Young Classic will be held on the 13th and 14th of July at the Full Sail University Winter Park in Florida. The event will feature 32 of the top female wrestlers from around the world, who will participate in a single-elimination tournament.

The heart of the matter

According to rumours from PWInsider, the WWE Mae Young Classic will feature a mix of both the current NXT female roster and various independent female wrestlers from around the world.

It is believed that NXT talents such as Bianca Blair, Lacey Evans, Taynara Melo, Sarah Logan, Kimber Lee, Julia Ho, Victoria Gonzalez, Mary-Kate, Danielle Kamela and Zhao Xia will participate in the tournament. These women will join recently signed talents such as Nixon Newell, Evie, Demi Bennett, Kairi Hojo and Thea Trinidad in the upcoming event.

Independent performers such as Marti Belle and Mia Yim are also rumoured to participate.

The tournament is described as a great way for female talent from around the world to showcase their expertise. WWE Executive Vice President Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque believes that the Mae Young Classic will mark a significant moment in the evolution of the WWE.

What’s next?

The event is scheduled to take place on the 13th and 14th of July, 2017 in the Florida Sail University Winter Park in Florida. However, it is believed that the final of the tournament will be held on September 12th, which so happens to be the night when SmackDown is running a show in Las Vegas. This has led to speculation that the final may be aired live on the Blue brand.

Author’s take

The Mae Young Classic is a brilliant event that the WWE has decided to hold. It gives talent from all around the world the chance to prove that they have what it takes to make it big in the WWE. However, there has been no confirmation as of yet as to what the winner of the tournament will receive. It would be great to see some of the world’s most prominent female wrestlers make it big with the world’s most prominent wrestling promotion. In other words, the WWE should give them a contract.

