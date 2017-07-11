From the WWE Rumor Mill: More wrestlers expected to be added to the Mae Young Classic

Four more names are expected to be added to the upcoming women's tournament.

by Rohit Relan News 11 Jul 2017, 15:52 IST

Mae Young Classic is an upcoming WWE Network women’s professional wrestling tournament

What’s the story?

According to the Cageside Seats, the names of Lei’D Tapa, Barbi Hayden, Jessica James, Santana Garrett and Miranda may be added to the upcoming Mae Young Classic Women’s tournament.

In case you didn’t know...

The Mae Young Classic is an upcoming 32-women professional wrestling tournament which will be held at the Full Sail University this month.

The confirmed names for the tournament are Lacey Evans, Sarah Logan, Princesa Sugehit, Toni Storm, Kavita Devi, Jazzi Gabert, Taynara Conti, Abbey Laith, Tessa Blanchard, Kairi Sane, Dakota Kai, Piper Niven, Bianca BelAir, Rhea Ripley and Sage Beckett.

The heart of the matter

Lei’D Tapa is a German-born Tongan American wrestler who last performed for Global Force Wrestling. Tapa is best known for her stint in TNA Wrestling where she wrestled the likes of Brooke, Gail Kim and ODB before moving to Ohio Valley Wrestling.

Barbi Hayden is a 26-year-old American wrestler who is best known for her work in Anarchy Championship Wrestling and the NWA. Hayden also made an appearance in TNA’s One Night Only: Knockouts Knockdown PPV last year.

Jessica James is an 11-year veteran in the wrestling business, who has had various stints in independent promotions like PWA, PCW and XCW. James is currently a part of Anarchy Championship Wrestling’s roster where she has won the Amercian Joshi Championship on three occasions. James is known to knock out her opponents with deadly Yakuza kicks.

Santana Garett is a renowned name on the independent circuit. Garett is currently a part of Shine Wrestling and World Wonder Ring Stardom promotion. Garett has won a number of accolades including Wonder of Stardom Championship, NWA World Women’s Championship and Shine Championship in her career. Garett has also been a part of TNA Wrestling.

Miranda works for Reality of Wrestling, the promotion owned by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. She has appeared on WWE television before as one of Adam Rose’s Rosebuds.

What’s next?

The Mae Young Classic is set to place at The Full Sail University on 13th and 14th July, while the finals will be broadcast live on 12th September from Las Vegas.

Author’s Take

The above rumour, if true, gives a clear indication that WWE wants quality performers for the Mae Young Classic and further the ongoing Women’s Revolution in WWE.

It is most likely that there would be no formal announcement regarding the participation of the aforementioned participants as the tournament is right around the corner.