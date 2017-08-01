From the WWE Rumor Mill: Natalya's GLOW-inspired photos are for Southpaw Regional Wrestling

Natalya looks to be set for a role in Southpaw Regional Wrestling.

Natalya is all set to face Naomi at SummerSlam.

What’s the story?

WWE SmackDown Superstar Natalya recently posted a few photographs on social media which most fans started comparing to that of professional wrestling-based television show GLOW.

It’s now been revealed by PWInsider that said photos are in fact of Natalya’s character in the upcoming videos of WWE’s popular internet show Southpaw Regional Wrestling.

In case you didn’t know…

GLOW is a comedy-drama TV show that is based on the life of female professional wrestlers in the 1980s.

The show has reportedly been well-received by both fans and critics alike, and features the female protagonists in stereotypical female pro-wrestling gear that accurately represents the women in the business during the ‘80s.

The heart of the matter

Natalya has been with the WWE for several years now, and her photographs that showed the woman herself sporting a GLOW-inspired getup led fans to speculate as to whether the WWE Superstar would make an appearance on the popular television show.

It seems that the unique gear will in fact serve as Neidhart's look in her upcoming appearances on Southpaw Regional Wrestling.

What’s next?

Natalya presently performs on the WWE’s SmackDown brand and will challenge Naomi for the latter’s SmackDown Women’s Championship at SummerSlam on August 20, 2017.

Author’s take

Well, so much for Natalya on GLOW. As a longtime fan of the Queen of Harts, I’d love for her to make a few appearances on GLOW.

However, the Hart family representative has bigger things to worry, as she prepares to face the dominant and intimidating Naomi at WWE’s upcoming SummerSlam PPV.

Natalya is without a doubt one of the best performers in the WWE Women’s division, and it’s great to see her finally get the respect that she deserves in the company.

