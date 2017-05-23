From the WWE Rumor Mill: WWE has huge plans for The New Day as they may be the next title challengers to The Usos

The New Day to receive a shot at the SmackDown tag-team championships on their debut?

The New Day are likely next in line to challenge for the SmackDown tag-team titles.

What’s the story?

As per Dave Meltzer on a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, the New Day may be the next challengers for the SmackDown tag-team championships.

The Fashion Police aka Breezango recently faced the Usos for the blue brand’s tag-team titles at Backlash, but Meltzer added that they were nothing more than fillers for the WWE to buy time before the New Day make their in-ring return and challenge the Usos for the belts.

In case you didn’t know...

The New Day last appeared on WWE’s TV programming at the Raw after Mania, competing against the Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder). Dawson and Wilder attacked them after their matchup- an attack that saw New Day member Kofi Kingston sustain a legitimate ankle injury.

The New Day were then drafted from Monday Night Raw to SmackDown Live as part of the WWE Superstar Shake-Up last month, but they have been kept off WWE’s TV programming owing to Kingston’s injury.

The heart of the matter

SmackDown Live has aired several vignettes promoting the New Day’s upcoming brand debut, and if one is to believe the rumour mill, Kofi Kingston has been cleared by WWE’s doctors for an in-ring return. The WWE will air a special on the New Day’s hosting gig at Wrestlemania 33- a feature that will air this Tuesday on the WWE Network.

Rumours of New Day receiving a title-shot coincide with the news of their potential debut on SD live this week. The team that holds the record for being the longest-reigning tag-team champions in the history of WWE will likely challenge the Usos for the latter’s SmackDown tag-team titles.

What’s next?

The New Day will reportedly appear on the upcoming episode of SmackDown Live on Tuesday, May 23rd, at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. Fans can expect the team comprising of Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E to be inserted into the SmackDown Live tag-team title picture sooner rather than later.

Author’s take

The New Day are one of the most ‘over’ teams on the WWE roster today, and Kingston’s injury- as unfortunate as that may be- has given the group some much needed time off their hectic schedule.

Besides, as the old saying goes- Absence makes the heart grow fonder. Expect the New Day to receive a huge pop on their SmackDown debut. Well, that’s the power of positivity, folks!

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com