From the WWE Rumor Mill: Nikki Bella to be a part of the upcoming Dancing With The Stars season 

Multiple sources confirm the former Divas Champion's participation in the upcoming season of Dancing With The Stars

by Rohit Relan News 26 Aug 2017, 14:48 IST

Nikki Bella last appeared at Wrestlemania 33

What's the story?

According to WrestlingInc.com, Nikki Bella is set to be a part of the 25th season of ABC's Dancing With The Stars. The source is citing the following tweet from John Cena as a further proof of their claim.

Continually inspired by @BellaTwins as Nicole embarks today on another amazing adventure.Time apart is tough,but I love u and support U ????%! — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 25, 2017

In case you didn't know...

Nikki Bella has been absent from WWE programming since Wrestlemania 33. She went on a hiatus to heal from a few nagging injuries.

Dancing With The Stars is a televised American dance competition. The format of the show consists of a celebrity paired with a professional dance choreographer who performs together to gain points from renowned judges and votes from the audience.

Chris Jericho and Stacy Kiebler have been part of the previous seasons of the Dancing With The Stars.

The heart of the matter

The renowned journalist Dave Meltzer has also tweeted about the same rumour and confirmed that Nikki Bella will indeed be a part of the dance reality show

Anyway, it is confirmed that Nikki Bella will be on Dancing with the Stars — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 26, 2017

If the rumour turns out to be true then it will further delay Nikki Bella's impending in-ring return.

What's next?

The names of celebrities have not been announced yet, however, the announced list of professional dancers for the upcoming season includes the names of Alan Bersten, Keo Motsepe, Artem Chigvintsev, Maks Chmerkovskiy, Val Chmerkovskiy, Gleb Savchenko, Mark Ballas, Lindsay Arnold, Peta Murgatroy, Emma Slater, Sharna Burgess and Witney Carson

The 25th season of Dancing With The Stars will premiere on Monday, September 18th on ABC.

Author's Take

It will be interesting to see Nikki Bella in a show which has a format which is very different from WWE and Total Divas.

One can also make up an argument for WWE not needing her anyway right now as the Smackdown LIVE roster happens to be completely stacked and does not have time to accommodate more faces on its weekly shows.

