From the WWE Rumor Mill: No opponents for Naomi at WWE Money in The Bank

The Smackdown Women's Champion may be a silent spectator as the women tear each other apart for the Money in the Bank contract.

by Prityush Haldar News 02 Jun 2017, 11:16 IST

Naomi will have to be on her toes with an impending cash-in on her

What’s the story?

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that there is no opponent for Smackdown LIVE Women’s Champion Naomi going into Money in the Bank. Meltzer claimed that WWE had planned for two Women’s matches for the event but backtracked on it to ensure more participants for the ladder match.

In case you didn’t know...

This past Tuesday on Smackdown LIVE, Shane McMahon announced that the women of the blue brand would be competing in the first ever women’s Money in the Bank Match.

The announcement came in the wake of chaos ensuing around the ringside area where Charlotte, Becky, Natalya, Carmella, and Tamina were set for a fatal five-way elimination match.

The heart of the matter

Dave Meltzer has said that the plans were to have two women’s matches at the June 18 PPV – one would be for the championship while the other for the Money in The Bank contract.

He shed light on the matter and said that WWE was initially planning to have the Money in The Bank between four women, while the winner of the fatal five-way elimination match would go on to face Naomi at the PPV.

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed the probability of the cash-in on the same night, but Meltzer said that it was implausible as Naomi would be fresh given that she will not be in action that evening.

What’s next?

WWE will be creating history on June 18 by having the blue brand’s women compete in the first ever women’s Money in the Bank match.

Author's Take

The animosity between the women on Smackdown LIVE was evident this past week when they started an all-out brawl even before the bell rung. Now with ladders in the picture, the fans may bear witness to one of the most physical matches in recent memory.

As hard it is to call at the moment, the Money in the Bank match may go on to be the highlight of the show. Women’s champion, Naomi will have a target painted on her back with the winner of the contract looking to cash-in at the first opportunity.