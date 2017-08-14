From the WWE Rumor Mill: NXT Women's Champion nursing an injury right now?

Does this put her big Takeover match in jeopardy?

by Riju Dasgupta News 14 Aug 2017, 13:18 IST

Thankfully, it does not seem to be too serious!

What's the story?

Just ahead of her huge title match against Ember Moon at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III, we have learned from Cageside Seats that NXT Women's Champion, Asuka has suffered an injury. From the looks of it, it does not appear to be a major injury.

In case you didn't know...

Asuka is the undefeated NXT Women's Champion, who has held the championship for over 500 days. In this time, she has defeated every single challenger, in truly entertaining matches.

Dave Meltzer has described her as the best worker in the entire company, man or woman. She is all set to defend her championship against Ember Moon at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III despite the injury that we have mentioned.

The heart of the matter

No need to panic yet, NXT fans! Cageside Seats says that the injury isn't a serious one, and as a result, she won't be missing any time and the big match in question isn't in any jeopardy.

The rumour did not specify what the nature of the injury was. Let's hope the said injury does not resurface on the grand stage in Brooklyn on SummerSlam weekend once again.

What's next?

We believe that next week's episode of NXT will have a contract signing between "The Empress of Tomorrow", Asuka and the number 1 contender for her championship, Ember Moon, in the middle of the squared circle. Expect real sparks to fly on the go-home show.

Author's take

Judging by the nature of the rumour so chronicled, I believe that the injury isn't a serious one at all and should have no bearing on the match, really.

I look forward to the encounter between the two women possibly stealing the show at Takeover in Brooklyn.