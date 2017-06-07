From the WWE Rumor Mill: Plans for The Hardy Boyz following Extreme Rules

Why weren't The Hardyz on Monday Night Raw?

What will be the fate of Team Extreme going forward?

What’s the story?

The Hardy Boyz lost the Raw Tag Team Championships to Cesaro and Sheamus at Extreme Rules and they may be seen a lot less going forward. Ringside News reports that Matt and Jeff Hardy will be working a lighter schedule over the next few weeks.

In case you didn’t know...

The Hardy Boyz left Impact Wrestling earlier this year following contract disputes and would return to the WWE at WrestleMania 33. After winning the titles at WrestleMania, The Hardys would feud with Cesaro and Sheamus for the next two months.

At the Extreme Rules pay-per-view, Cesaro and Sheamus defeated The Hardys in a Steel Cage Match for the Raw Tag Team Championships. Neither Matt nor Jeff Hardy was seen on this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw.

The heart of the matter

According to Ringside News, The Hardyz will be working a lighter schedule over the next few weeks as the due date for Matt Hardy’s wife, Reby Hardy, draws closer. Reby Hardy will be giving birth to her and Matt’s second child going forward and Reby has mentioned that she is very close to bringing their new child into the world.

Nothing has been mentioned regarding a championship rematch between Cesaro and Sheamus and The Hardyz, but rumours have circulated that their title loss at Extreme Rules could facilitate a split between Matt and Jeff Hardy leading to the pursuit of their singles careers,

What’s next?

The Hardyz weren’t on TV for this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw and may be absent for other shows and live events for the foreseeable future. When the Hardyz return to TV, they will more than likely receive one more rematch before any potential split up or creative changes occur.

Author’s take

It’s more than understandable that The Hardys will be absent as they await a new addition to their family. When the Hardyz return, it will be interesting to see how the WWE handles their characters; whether it means they split up or they finally become broken.

