From the WWE Rumor Mill: Plans for the Money in the Bank winner

What is in store for the future Ms. Money in the Bank?

What’s the story?

The Women of SmackDown will compete in another Money in the Bank Ladder match next week following the controversial pay-per-view ending.

However, the Wrestling Observer have speculated that the plans for the Money in the Bank winner may also be controversial.

In case you didn’t know...

Becky Lynch, Carmella, Charlotte, Natalya, and Tamina all competed in the first ever Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match this past Sunday. The controversy surrounding the match came from Carmella’s manager, James Ellsworth, interfering in the match and handing the briefcase to Carmella.

On SmackDown Live, General Manager Daniel Bryan decided to strip Carmella of the briefcase and announced a rematch for next week.

The heart of the matter

The Wrestling Observer speculated that Carmella may regain the Money in the Bank briefcase, but she may not cash-in successfully.

The insiders who had knowledge of what was going to transpire claimed that the Money in the Bank Briefcase holder was more than likely not going to cash-in.

If this report is to be believed then it is more than likely that a heel will win the Money in the Bank briefcase next week. A likely scenario could be Carmella winning the briefcase without help, but failing to cash-in whenever the opportunity presents itself.

What’s next?

Tune in next week to see the second Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match next week on SmackDown Live.

Ellsworth has been banned from ringside, so if Carmella is to regain the Money in the Bank briefcase, it seems it will be on her own merits.

Author’s take

While many fans were disappointed to see the first ever Women’s Money in the Bank match end the way it did, it got fans talking about SmackDown and viewership saw an increase this week.

There’s a buzz surrounding the Women’s division that wasn’t there before and fans may have to credit Ellsworth and Carmella for it.