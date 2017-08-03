From the WWE Rumor Mill: Plans for WWE UK Superstars revealed

The WWE's UK Superstars might be heading to the United States.

The WWE UK Superstars are apparently making the trip across the pond in the weeks to come.

What’s the story?

As noted on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the WWE is apparently planning to send its British Superstars: Tyler Bate, Trent Seven, Wolfgang, Pete Dunne and Mark Andrews to the US in the next few weeks.

Although the exact nature of their role in the WWE isn’t clear as of yet, the WWE is likely to utilize the UK performers at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III or NXT events after SummerSlam.

In case you didn’t know…

The WWE unveiled its United Kingdom Championship in December of last year and crowned its inaugural UK Champion in January of this year.

The WWE’s United Kingdom competitors were rumoured to get a TV show focused on the UK division however, the aforementioned plans are yet to materialize.

The heart of the matter

The upcoming edition of NXT Takeover is all set to go down in Brooklyn, New York, on August 19th- a day before SummerSlam 2017 that takes place on August 20th.

As per The Observer, the WWE may bring in Tyler Bate, Trent Seven, Wolfgang, Pete Dunne and Mark Andrews for NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III- a show that’ll be headlined by an NXT Championship Match between reigning champion Bobby Roode and Drew McIntyre.

As of the time of this writing, the WWE’s TV show based on its UK division has not been confirmed.

What’s next?

Fans are likely to see some of the WWE’s top UK stars at NXT Takeover on August 19th or at the NXT tapings after SummerSlam.

Author’s take

The WWE has a bevvy of talented, young, hungry and athletic Superstars at its disposal right now; and we as fans hope the company puts them to good use.

In my opinion, the WWE ought to scrap the UK format, and just bring in the athletic UK performers to the main roster, allowing them to display their insane mat-skills on the main roster for the WWE Universe.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com