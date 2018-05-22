From the WWE Rumor Mill: Possible identity of Bobby Lashley's sister "Francis" disclosed

This was probably one of the worst professional wrestling segments of all time.

Anirudh Balasubramaniam CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 22 May 2018, 19:30 IST 3.24K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

This was truly awful

What's the story?

According to a report from Ringside News, Bobby Lashley's sister "Francis" was impersonated by Max Caster on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw. Caster is a regular on "Grim's Toy Show".

In case you didn't know...

On the May 14, 2018, episode of Raw, Lashley was featured in a sit-down interview with Renee Young, where he stated that he protected his three sisters from bullies when they were younger. Later on, in the show, Sami Zayn vowed to "expose" Lashley and interview the former ECW Champion's sisters on live television.

Also read: Top 20 Finishing moves WWE Superstars don't use anymore Part 1

The heart of the matter

Zayn's interview turned out to be a farce as Lashley's three sisters were impersonated by three men who were dressed in drag. Predictably, they spent the whole segment slandering Lashley before the 41-year-old ran in and cleared the ring.

We've now learned that "Francis" was portrayed by Max Caster, a regular on "Grim's Toy Show." However, the identities of the men who portrayed Lashley's other sisters are currently unknown.

Also read: 5 heel turns that can change the landscape of the WWE

What's next?

Lashley and Zayn won't be part of the Money in the Bank ladder match which means that they could have a match at the All-State Arena on June 17, 2018.

Author's take

Now that they've reportedly sealed lucrative TV deals with NBC Universal and Fox, things are certainly looking up for WWE. They've even possibly stumbled upon a new top babyface in the form of Seth Rollins, who is currently enjoying the run of his life.

However, the segment featuring Lashley's sisters and Zayn was one of the worst in Monday Night Raw history. It also marked the end of Lashley's hopes of becoming a main eventer.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com