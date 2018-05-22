Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    From the WWE Rumor Mill: Possible identity of Bobby Lashley's sister "Francis" disclosed

    This was probably one of the worst professional wrestling segments of all time.

    Anirudh Balasubramaniam
    CONTRIBUTOR
    Top 5 / Top 10 22 May 2018, 19:30 IST
    3.24K

    This was truly aweful
    This was truly awful

    What's the story?

    According to a report from Ringside News, Bobby Lashley's sister "Francis" was impersonated by Max Caster on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw. Caster is a regular on "Grim's Toy Show".

    In case you didn't know...

    On the May 14, 2018, episode of Raw, Lashley was featured in a sit-down interview with Renee Young, where he stated that he protected his three sisters from bullies when they were younger. Later on, in the show, Sami Zayn vowed to "expose" Lashley and interview the former ECW Champion's sisters on live television.

    Also read: Top 20 Finishing moves WWE Superstars don't use anymore Part 1

    The heart of the matter

    Zayn's interview turned out to be a farce as Lashley's three sisters were impersonated by three men who were dressed in drag. Predictably, they spent the whole segment slandering Lashley before the 41-year-old ran in and cleared the ring.

    We've now learned that "Francis" was portrayed by Max Caster, a regular on "Grim's Toy Show." However, the identities of the men who portrayed Lashley's other sisters are currently unknown.

    Also read: 5 heel turns that can change the landscape of the WWE

    What's next?

    Lashley and Zayn won't be part of the Money in the Bank ladder match which means that they could have a match at the All-State Arena on June 17, 2018.

    Author's take

    Now that they've reportedly sealed lucrative TV deals with NBC Universal and Fox, things are certainly looking up for WWE. They've even possibly stumbled upon a new top babyface in the form of Seth Rollins, who is currently enjoying the run of his life.

    However, the segment featuring Lashley's sisters and Zayn was one of the worst in Monday Night Raw history. It also marked the end of Lashley's hopes of becoming a main eventer.

    Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com

    WWE Raw Bobby Lashley
    From the WWE Rumor Mill: Possible spoiler about Bobby...
    RELATED STORY
    From the WWE Rumor Mill: Update on Bobby Lashley's...
    RELATED STORY
    From the WWE Rumor Mill: Bobby Lashley reportedly in New...
    RELATED STORY
    WWE News: Reason why Bobby Lashley has returned to WWE...
    RELATED STORY
    From the WWE Rumor Mill: Bobby Lashley agrees deal with WWE
    RELATED STORY
    Speculation regarding Bobby Lashley when he returned to WWE 
    RELATED STORY
    From the WWE Rumor Mill: Details on Bobby Lashley's WWE...
    RELATED STORY
    From the WWE Rumor Mill: Latest update on the...
    RELATED STORY
    5 dream matches for Bobby Lashley in WWE
    RELATED STORY
    Top 5 WWE Rumors of the Week - 30th April 2018
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...