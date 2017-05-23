From the WWE Rumor Mill: Possible new opponent for Smackdown Women's Champion, Naomi

Naomi may start a feud with the 'Queen of Harts' according to Dave Meltzer.

by Prityush Haldar News 23 May 2017, 20:23 IST

Naomi and Natalya squared off against each other during the six-woman tag team match at WWE Backlash

What’s the story?

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio has said that Smackdown LIVE Women’s Champion Naomi will be feuding with Natalya going into the next pay-per-view. Meltzer mentioned that the current plan is to have Natalya feud with Naomi over the Championship.

This may be the reason Natalya picked up the win for her team at Backlash by submitting Becky Lynch.

In case you didn’t know...

The Welcoming Committee walked out of WWE Backlash victorious after Natalya forced Becky Lynch to tap out to her Sharpshooter. The newly formed alliance of Charlotte, Becky, and Naomi could not get their act together against the well-oiled machine of the Welcoming committee.

Natalya, Carmella, and Tamina worked like a unit using quick tags and employing distraction throughout the match.

The heart of the matter

Meltzer is of the opinion that WWE creative is planning to keep Charlotte away from the main event picture for a while. Meltzer said that there were rumours of turning Charlotte heel at Backlash and continue the program between her and the champion.

However, those plans have been placed on the backburner and Natalya has been given the green light, according to Meltzer.

Charlotte and Naomi were battling for the Smackdown Women’s Championship before The Welcoming Committee, comprising of Natalya, Tamina, Carmella, and James Ellsworth decided to ruin the party for the two women. They attacked both women during their singles match, with Charlotte the major victim.

Becky too got caught up in the exchange and took a beating from The Welcoming Committee leading to the match up at Backlash.

What’s next?

The bitter enmity between the Welcoming Committee and the trio of Charlotte, Naomi, and Becky has not settled even after their match at Backlash. The team of Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch are set to take on Natalya and Carmella this Tuesday on Smackdown LIVE.

Author's Take

Natalya’s addition to the main event picture at this point is baffling. She hasn’t done too much in the blue brand other than subtly lead attacks against the likes of Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Naomi.

However, that does not take away from the fact that Natalya is a gifted athlete and is more than capable of putting on a performance once she steps inside the ropes.