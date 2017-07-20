From The WWE Rumor Mill: Possible opponents for Breezango for Battleground

Who will face Breezango at WWE Battleground?

Here's to Breezango finally finding a noteworthy gimmick

What's the story?

In the latest instalment of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer hinted at the fact that WWE only has a few choices when it comes to booking the opponents for Breezango for Battleground. He mentioned that either SAnitY will move up to the main roster to face Breezango or Eric Rowan and Luke Harper will team up again to face the duo.

In case you didn't know...

Breezango, the team of Tyler Breeze and Fandango are advertised for this Sunday's SmackDown only PPV, Battleground. They teased their big PPV match with an X-Files themed segment: The Fashion X-Files, during this week's SmackDown Live but the WWE Universe was kept in the dark about who the tag-team will be going up against. You can check out the segment here:

The heart of the matter

Breezango has been teasing a Battleground match with a surprise tag team but even they don't seem to know who their opponents will be, it seems. The duo is known for their classic TV-show inspired segments and a drive for justice when it comes to fashion offenders.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer claims that WWE can only do one of two things for the Battleground tag match: They could either move up top NXT tag team SAnitY, comprised of Eric Young, Nikki Cross, Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe; or, they could reunite Wyatt family members, Eric Rowan and Luke Harper to form a new tag team.

What's next?

If Meltzer is to be believed, we should see a big shake-up in the SmackDown tag team division, and especially with The Colon's out of the equation since Primo's injury and American Alpha breaking up after Kurt Angle's big announcement, it seems like WWE has no choice left but to introduce something new.

Author's take

The current Breezango angle is far more interesting than Tyler Breeze's Janitor/Grandma gimmick that we saw at Backlash. In fact, the Breezango segments are slowly getting a lot better and even the last Miami Vice inspired segment was pretty good in my opinion, though the Fashion X-Files seems to be their best yet. They are definitely making WWE fun again!