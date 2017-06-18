From the WWE Rumor Mill: Reason for legends segment at WWE Money in the Bank 2017

What's in store for the legends of wrestling at WWE Money in the Bank 2017?

Could the legend’s segment factor into the WWE Championship match?

What’s the story?

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is reportedly planning a segment with several wrestling legends for the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, and it will reportedly involve a Father’s Day celebration.

In case you didn’t know...

The legends were first mentioned by Randy Orton when he referenced what his family would think of him for losing the WWE Championship to a wrestler like Jinder Mahal. During the promo, Orton made mention of both his father and grandfather specifically.

The heart of the matter

It was reported last week by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE was seeking legendary wrestlers like Ric Flair, Bob Orton Jr., Larry Henning, Baron Von Raschke, and others for a segment at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view in St. Louis, Missouri

The legends reported by The Observer have been spotted in St. Louis and are rumoured to partake in a Father’s Day segment.

There are no details about when the segment will air, but Orton’s father, Bob Orton Jr, is expected to sit ringside for the WWE Championship match.

What’s next?

Money in the Bank falls on Father’s Day, so the inclusion of the legends in the planned segment may be a set up to get Mahal more heat. There is a good chance that The Maharaja may attack the legends to get heat and catch Orton off guard.

Author’s take

There aren’t a lot of details being reported for this segment, so there’s no concrete indicator of what might happen at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Hopefully, it can get fans into the championship match and get Mahal some more momentum as the tour of India approaches.

