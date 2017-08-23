From the WWE Rumor Mill: Possible reason for The Miz being angry on Monday Night Raw

The promo that Miz gave this past week on Raw was apparently a shoot.

Miz unhappy about SummerSlam?

What’s the story?

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio has said in his latest podcast that The Miz is legitimately upset about how his match at SummerSlam turned out.

A report on Still Real to Us suggests that this frustration was reflected in his promo on Raw this past week.

In case you did not know…

Reigning Intercontinental champion, The Miz, teamed up with Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel, to face the Hardy Boyz and Jason Jordan at SummerSlam. The pre-show match was the first one on the card and it was quite visible from photos of the match that there were several vacant seats.

The sparse attendance for the match was apparently because the Barclays Center doors were not open until the kickoff show started. This, in turn, caused fans to search for their seats while the match was going on.

The heart of the matter

The rumour suggests that The Miz was not happy with how things played out at SummerSlam and that his promo on Raw was a shoot.

He interrupted a segment involving Roman Reigns and John Cena, and while doing so "The A-Lister" gave an intense promo this past week on Raw where he seemed very angry.

The Miz went on to mispronounce ‘Barclays’ a few times and spoke about how he had to earn his chance over the years. He also took shots at the fans who were cheering Reigns and Cena. The honesty in the promo even resulted in a ‘You Deserve it’ chant from the fans.

What’s next?

The Miz teamed up with Samoa Joe to face Roman Reigns and John Cena this past week on Raw.

The immediate plans for Miz were not revealed but we can expect the picture to be clear next week on Raw.

Author’s take

Irrespective of whether it was a shoot or not, the promo from The Miz was top notch. His microphone work is one of the best in the WWE.

Despite being one of the most consistent performers on the WWE roster, The Miz is always overlooked and it’s quite understandable why he was frustrated about his SummerSlam match.

Hopefully, WWE will fix things soon and give Miz a good storyline to work with.