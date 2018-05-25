Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    From the WWE Rumor Mill: Possible reason why SAnitY haven't made their main roster debut

    Has WWE botched SAnitY's debut?

    Riju Dasgupta
    FEATURED COLUMNIST
    News 25 May 2018, 12:18 IST
    It may be a while until we see this deadly trio
    What's the story?

    SAnitY was advertised to be on SmackDown Live following the Superstar Shake-Up after WrestleMania 34. Except for a few vignettes, we've seen no sign of this deadly trio at all.

    Neither have we seen The Authors of Pain after a few initial appearances. According to Dave Meltzer and Ring Side News, this is because Creative has no plans for them.

    In case you didn't know...

    The Authors of Pain and SAnitY were two acts that thrived in NXT, booked as unstoppable monsters. The Authors of Pain were called up on the night after WrestleMania 34, where they parted ways with their manager- Paul Ellering.

    During the Superstar Shake-Up, it was announced that SAnitY would be called up to SmackDown Live. Nikki Cross would remain in NXT where she still has unfinished business to take care of in the Women's Division.

    The heart of the matter

    Despite the fact that there was much fanfare around the two debuts, it seems like the acts were called up before Creative actually had any plans for them. The tag team divisions on both WWE RAW and SmackDown Live have taken a backseat of late, with Money in the Bank approaching next month.

    It remains to be seen when these acts will be given their due and be showcased in the manner they should. With every passing week, the momentum and excitement is diminishing for fans.

    What's next?

    We have to simply wait and watch for these two acts to be highlighted on TV. Maybe Creative will come up with plans in due time. Let's hope that this rumour is nothing more than a rumour!

    Author's take

    I really hope that all tag teams are showcased in a bigger manner in coming weeks. Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt did not even make it to TV this week.

    We've merely seen a few vignettes from the Bludgeon Brothers with action figures following their big win at WrestleMania!

    WWE SmackDown SaNiTY Authors of Pain Eric Young
