From the WWE Rumor Mill: Possible update regarding Cruiserweight matches at MITB

This is not good news for the 205 Live roster.

The Cruiserweight division might not get a match at MITB

What's the story?

WWE's next pay-per-view Money in the Bank is just over a week away and the match card is almost set, with only one more week of Raw and SmackDown left before the PPV.

CagesideSeats have now given a possible update regarding the status of the Cruiserweights at MITB.

In case you didn't know…

Riding on the success of the Cruiserweight Classic tournament, WWE started an exclusive show for the division in November 2016 titled 205 Live. Rich Swann became the inaugural Cruiserweight Champion on the debut episode.

However, the division did not enjoy as much success as the company would have hoped, especially with the departure of its top stars such as Neville and Austin Aries, and later Enzo Amore who was relegated to the division supposedly to give it some extra star power. Now it appears as though the company are further dropping the ball on its Cruiserweights.

The heart of the matter

After Triple H took over the creative reigns of 205 Live at the beginning of this year, it seemed for a while that the division could be revived after all. A tournament for the vacant Cruiserweight Championship was held, culminating at WrestleMania 34. However, the match was relegated to the pre-show.

But now, with MITB set to take place in a week or so, recent speculation has suggested there will be no Cruiserweight action at all during the event.

It seems like this rumour will indeed turn out to be true, as the match card for MITB already appears stacked, with ten matches set to take place including the two namesake Ladder Matches for the MITB briefcase.

What's next?

This week's episodes of Raw and SmackDown will be the go-home shows for the event and will determine the final match card for the event. However, at this point it seems like there will be no addition to the current card.

The PPV will take place on June 17th at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Do you think the Cruiserweights deserve a slot at MITB, at least on the pre-show? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.