From the WWE Rumor Mill: A potential WWE theme park could be in the works

Imagine traversing through an Undertaker-themed haunted house.

by Jeremy Bennett News 28 May 2017, 13:32 IST

WrestleMania 33 was the “ultimate thrill ride”, now there may be actual WWE themed rides....

What’s the story?

eWrestlingNews.com is reporting that a WWE theme park could be coming thanks to designs that were recently revealed by design company Forrec. Here is the photo for a concept design:

What a section of the WWE theme park could look like...

In case you didn't know...

Some of these designs were already in play at the most recent WrestleMania Axxess in Orlando this year. Some of those attractions included the superstar entrance area and jumping off the top turnbuckle into a foam pit.

The heart of the matter

According to the designs from Forrec, there are plans for a Road to WrestleMania attraction, an Andre The Giant funhouse, and a haunted house centred around The Undertaker and The Boogeyman.

At this time there is no information of a location or potential time the park would be set to open. With it being the design stage now, it could still be a few years away from being a reality.

What’s next?

It is hard to tell what is next at this point since this is in the early stages of development. There is just as much of a possibility that this doesn’t get made as there is that it will eventually open.

Author’s take

It’s definitely an interesting idea. It’ll be an excellent marketing tool to draw the interest of kids towards the WWE whether they are fans or not.

Orlando, Florida would be a logical spot for this theme park for several reasons. The WWE has roots in Orlando already with NXT and the Performance Center, and it is also a travel destination for families as it is home to Universal Studios and Walt Disney World.

