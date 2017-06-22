From the WWE Rumor Mill: Randy Orton’s new Hollywood venture revealed

The film's production is due to begin this week in Thailand.

It will be Orton’s first film not being produced by WWE Studios

What’s the story?

According to a report by Deadline, WWE superstar Randy Orton is all set to co-star alongside Seth Green in the latter’s first directorial venture, Changeland.

In case you didn’t know…

This will be Orton’s first appearance in a film which has not been produced by WWE Studios. Prior to this, ‘The Apex Predator’ portrayed the lead role in the sequels to 12 Rounds and The Condemned respectively while also appearing in a couple of other films for the production house.

Apart from films, Randy Orton has also been on television a few times. This includes an episode of USA Network’s Shooter in December last year.

The heart of the matter

The filming of Orton’s most recent foray into Hollywood will begin this week in Thailand. The plot revolves around Seth Green’s character of a hesitant man who meets his best friend, played by Brecking Meyer, in the midst of a personal crisis.

The 13-time world champion is a member of the film’s cast which also features names like Brenda Song, Macaulay Culkin, Clare Grant, Rose Williams and Kedar Williams-Stirling. However, not much has been revealed about the kind of character Randy will be playing.

What next?

Randy Orton’s current focus is likely to be on winning his 14th world title in the WWE and exacting some revenge from current WWE Champion Jinder Mahal for disrespecting his family and legacy at the same time. However, no title match has officially been announced between Mahal and Orton by the WWE yet.

Depending on the amount of time he will need to devote towards his role in Changeland, it is also likely that Orton may take a short break from the WWE in the days to come.

Author’s take

It is great to see that production houses other than WWE Studios are also showing interest in roping in WWE Superstars to act in their films. This is certainly not a new thing with superstars like The Rock already having established themselves in Hollywood and John Cena perhaps treading on the same path.

For Randy Orton’s sake, though, we hope that he gets a meaty role in his new film which allows him to explore his potential as an actor.

