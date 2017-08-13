From the WWE Rumor Mill: Raw Championship expected to Change Hands

What’s the story?

SummerSlam will emanate from the Barclay’s Center next Sunday, August 20, 2017, and there’s a strong chance that one of Raw’s Championships may change hands.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Raw Tag Team Championships may end up changing hands at SummerSlam.

In case you didn’t know...

The Raw Tag Team Championship scene has been in a state of flux since the year began when Cesaro and Sheamus, who were babyfaces at the time, lost the titles to Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows. The Hardy Boyz would win the championships at WrestleMania 33 but would lose them back to the heel team of Cesaro and Sheamus at Extreme Rules.

The heart of the matter

This week’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter claimed that Sheamus would be taking time off for his upcoming role in the movie “The Buddy Games” and that he will more than likely be out of action for a month or longer.

If Sheamus is taking time off to film the movie, then he and Cesaro will more than likely lose the Raw Tag Team Championships.

The match has yet to be officially announced, but it's clear that Cesaro & Sheamus are headed into a feud with Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins for the Raw Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam.

What’s next?

Tune into Monday Night Raw next week to see what becomes of the Raw Tag Team Champions.

The Hardy Boyz were rumoured to face The Revival, but Scott Dawson’s injury could possibly lead to the brothers being added to the Raw Tag Team Championship match as well, though that seems unlikely at the moment.

It's possible that a Hardyz vs Gallows & Anderson match could be added to the pre-show.

Author’s take

Ambrose and Rollins winning the Raw Tag Team Championships this soon would feel like a rushed conclusion, but it would definitely make for a big moment at SummerSlam.

Whatever the fate of the Raw Tag Team Championships is, it won’t be revealed until next week.

