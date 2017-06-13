Dash Wilder injury update: Raw Superstar reportedly cleared to wrestle

What will happen when The Revival return to ring?

The Top Guys could be back in the ring as soon as possible

What’s the story?

A few wrestlers on Monday Night Raw have been on the injury reserve, but one wrestler may be returning to in-ring competition. According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Dash Wilder of The Revival has been cleared to wrestle.

In case you didn’t know...

Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson made waves in NXT wrestling together as The Revival. They not only made history by being the first men to win the NXT Tag Team Championships, but they also put on matches than many fans considered ‘ match of the year’ contenders.

The Revival were drafted to Monday Night Raw during the Superstar Shakeup and made an instant impact by defeating the New Day and kayfabe injuring Kofi Kingston.

The heart of the matter

Wilder suffered a fractured jaw back in April during a house show match against Shinsuke Nakamura and Hideo Itami. The injury kept him out of action for eight weeks and kept The Revival out of title contention.

Pro Wrestling Sheet now reports that Wilder met with WWE doctors and has been cleared for competition.

What’s next?

The Revival were implicated in the attacks on Enzo Amore and Big Cass, so Wilder being cleared for competition may improve the current storyline and allow for things to get physical between the Top Guys and the Certified Gs.

Many fans have speculated that The Revival have been accused, only to distract fans and reveal that Cass was the one who attacked Enzo and staged his own attack to avoid suspicion.

Author’s take

It’s great to hear that the Dawson is fully healed and ready for competition because the Raw tag team division could use the Top Guys.

The program between The Hardy Boyz and Cesaro and Sheamus seems to be coming to an end, so The Celtic Warrior and the King of Swing will be in need of some new opponents and none could be better than The Revival.

