From the WWE Rumor Mill: RAW Superstars added to the new cast of Total Divas

What’s the story?

RAW Superstars, namely Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax, have reportedly been added to the cast of Total Divas for the show’s 7th Season.

As per Pro Wrestling Sheet, the producers of the show were scouting the WWE’s female roster in order to find someone to replace Eva Marie and finalised on Bliss and Jax for the upcoming Season of Total Divas.

In case you didn’t know...

Total Divas is a WWE-based reality series that airs on the E! Network.

The cast of the show has seen several changes over the years, with the most recent and significant change, being the departure of Eva Marie from the show owing to her parting ways with the WWE.

The heart of the matter

Eva Marie was one of the more prominently featured WWE Superstars on Total Divas, and in lieu of her parting ways with WWE, Total Divas interviewed the WWE’s female talent in order to find someone who can fill her spot.

Rumours suggest that reigning WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and ‘The Force of Greatness’ Nia Jax will join the cast of Total Divas Season 7. WWE is yet to officially announce the addition of Bliss and Jax to the show.

Besides, it isn’t clear as of now whether Bliss and Jax are the only additions to the show or if the WWE intends to add more Superstars to the mix. With Eva Marie on her way out, these additions would only help boost the ratings of the show.

What’s next?

The filming of Total Divas Season 7 will commence in a few weeks, with Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax as the new additions to the reality show.

Author’s take

Alexa Bliss is one of the most popular WWE Superstars on the roster today, and the very fact that WWE is considering adding ‘Five Feet of Fury’ to one of its most watched reality shows that they do indeed recognise the value of her brand.

As a huge fan of The Wicked Witch, I’m truly looking forward to this season of Total Divas.