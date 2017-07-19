From the WWE Rumor Mill: RAW Women’s title match no longer multi-person match

The latest on the Raw Women's Championship and who Alexa Bliss will feud with in the future.

Who will compete for the championship at SummerSlam?

What’s the story?

The RAW Women’s Championship was rumoured to be a Fatal four-way match, but now those plans seem to have changed. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the RAW Women’s Championship could be defended in singles competition.

In case you didn’t know...

Alexa Bliss has been the champion for the last 79 days, which is the second longest reign of the championship. If she defends her Championship at SummerSlam, Bliss would have been the champion for 112 days – one day away from tying and more than likely surpassing Charlotte Flair’s record with the title.

The heart of the matter

The original plan was rumoured to see the RAW Women’s Championship defended in a multi-woman match; possibly a triple threat or fatal four-way.

But Meltzer claims that the plans have shifted to a one-on-one contest between Bliss and the challenger, who will mostly be revealed next week when Bayley and Sasha Banks face each other to determine the number one contender.

What’s next?

Bayley or Banks will become the number one contender next week on RAW, but there could also be a delay in the revelation of the number one contender if Nia Jax gets thrown into the mix.

Similar to how Braun Strowman attacked Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe this past Monday, Nia Jax could come out during the number one contender’s match next week and cause a disqualification to set up a three-way contest to determine the number one contender.

However, the WWE tends to go back and forth on plans all the time, so Nia Jax in that setting could still set up the multi-person match that was originally reported.

Author’s take

The RAW Women’s Championship has been rather stale in the past few months, so hopefully, the company chooses a contender who will make the buildup interesting.