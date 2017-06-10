From the WWE Rumor Mill: Reason behind Alexa Bliss vs Nia Jax storyline

What exactly is the WWE's motive behind inserting 'The Force of Greatness' Nia Jax into a feud with Alexa Bliss?

The WWE has booked Alexa Bliss to feud with Nia Jax over the former’s title.

What’s the story?

The WWE has decided to end the Alexa Bliss/Bayley feud, and instead, go forward with a storyline involving Bliss and Nia Jax for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship.

As noted on The Observer, the reason the WWE decided to book Alexa Bliss in a feud with Nia Jax is the possible inclusion of the two RAW Superstars in the cast of the upcoming Season of Total Divas.

In case you didn’t know...

Alexa Bliss recently defended her WWE RAW Women’s Championship against Bayley in a Kendo Stick On A Pole Match at Extreme Rules.

As we had previously reported, the WWE has decided to move on from the Bliss-Bayley saga, and ‘Five Feet of Fury’ was recently booked in a match against Nia Jax that has commenced their feud.

The heart of the matter

It’s essential to note that the storylines on the WWE’s on-screen programming are seldom affected by the happenings on the Total Divas reality show- case in point being Smackdown Superstar Lana speaking in her real accent on the show, but retaining her ‘Ravishing Russian’ accent while cutting promos on RAW, and now on SmackDown Live.

Nevertheless, if one is to believe the professional wrestling rumour mill, the WWE has apparently opted for the Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax storyline for Total Divas.

What’s next?

Alexa Bliss is presently involved in a feud against Nia Jax that will see the two battle it out in the weeks to come on RAW.

Author’s take

I concur with this theory, in the sense that WWE can forward their storylines if they do intend to use Total Divas programming as a means for the same.

Besides, the previous feud RAW Women’s Champion Bliss was involved in- the one against Bayley- received severe backlash from fans and critics, particularly for the ‘This Is Your Life’ segment that saw Bliss cut a promo on Bayley.

That, in turn, may be another possible reason the WWE seems so hell-bent on moving on with the RAW Women’s title picture, with Bliss and Jax.

