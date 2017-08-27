From the WWE Rumor Mill: Reason behind Enzo Amore's move to 205 Live

What was the thinking behind Enzo Amore's move to the cruiserweight division?

by Harald Math News 27 Aug 2017, 00:46 IST

Enzo confronted Neville at the end of this week's 205 Live

What's the story?

Ringsidenews.com is speculating that Enzo Amore was moved to 205 Live this past week in order to improve viewing figures for the Network-only cruiserweight show.

In case you didn't know...

One year ago, Enzo Amore was one of the most popular acts on the main roster. His in-ring performances left a lot to be desired, but his promos and charisma still managed to electrify audiences worldwide. It seemed for all the world as though Enzo Amore was made for the main roster.

Fast forward 12 months and everything has gone wrong. Enzo's personality has rubbed a lot of people wrong backstage, and Enzo has been punished onscreen as a result. The popular tag team of Enzo and Cass was broken up, and the Michael Jordan of Jargon has been beaten down week after week ever since.

This past week Enzo made the move to 205 Live, seemingly to be the next challenger for Neville's WWE Cruiserweight Championship.

The heart of the matter

The website is suggesting that the reason behind Enzo's move is to improve viewing figures for 205 Live. It has also been said that Enzo moved in order to be distanced from the personalities he has angered backstage and that his merchandise sales have pretty much saved him for the last few months.

The theory of moving for backstage reasons makes no sense of course, as the cruiserweight division is still featured on WWE's flagship television show. Enzo will still make occasional appearances on the Monday night show, in order to maintain merchandise sales.

Along with Enzo Amore, Cedric Alexander is being lined up to challenge for Neville's championship.

What's next?

Enzo made his first appearance on 205 Live at the end of this week's show, ending the show by confronting Neville following the King of the Cruiserweights' championship defence against Akira Tozawa.

Neville expressed total disgust towards Neville, but it seems as though this will be the championship feud moving forward. This will more than likely be confirmed on WWE TV next week.

Author's take

Whilst Enzo's move will certainly improve the microphone work on 205 Live, the simple fact is that the in-ring quality is going to drastically go down. Neville has recently feuded with Tozawa and Austin Aries, and the matches have been consistently good throughout.

Enzo Amore's in-ring work is among the worst in the company, and it will take all of Neville's skill to bring a decent match out of Smacktalker Skywalker.

