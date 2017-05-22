From the WWE Rumor Mill: Reason for #DIY splitting up at NXT Takeover: Chicago

#DIY came to an end at NXT Takeover: Chicago, but what was the cause?

The Team, #DIY, is no more

What’s the Story?

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa ended their tag team, #DIY, after their main event at NXT Takeover: Chicago. No DQ.com reports that the split may have happened in preparation for their debut on the main roster.

In case you didn’t know....

Gargano and Ciampa formed their tag team in 2015 and would eventually win the NXT Tag Team Championships during their feud with The Revival last year. They held the belts for over 100 days before losing them to The Authors of Pain at NXT Takeover: San Antonio.

Their last match as a team took place at NXT Takeover: Chicago when the duo lost to The Authors of Pain in the main event. Following the match, Gargano and Ciampa embraced at the top of the ramp until Ciampa brutally attacked Gargano.

Ciampa would send a tweet out with a gif of the beatdown and the caption “This wasn’t our moment…this is my moment.”

"This wasn't our moment...this is my moment"

pic.twitter.com/Lp1t4xuDr8 — Tommaso Ciampa (@ProjectCiampa) May 21, 2017

The heart of the matter

No DQ.com claimed that #DIY was split up so that they can be used as singles competitors on the main roster as opposed to the tag team act they’ve been these past three years. There is no current time table regarding their debut on the main roster, nor is there any word on whether the two men will be a part of the Cruiserweight Division in the future.

What’s next?

Tune in to NXT this Wednesday to see the feud between Ciampa and Gargano continue to develop.

There’s no word on when their first match against each other will be. It could occur happen over the next few weeks or the WWE could save it for NXT Takeover: Brooklyn 2017.

Unless the WWE treats this feud like the Sami Zayn-Kevin Owens rivalry, then their quarrel will likely conclude prior to their main roster debuts.

Author’s take

While the argument could be made that the rosters for Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live are in need of more captivating tag teams, the same logic could apply to their midcard and cruiserweight division as well.

Both men are talented wrestlers and, hopefully, their singles careers on the main roster prove successful.

On the other hand, if their singles runs don’t work, then the team could be reunited as soon as possible and show the casual fans what they missed in NXT.