From the WWE Rumor Mill: Reason why Cris Cyborg may be working a WWE angle

by Rohit Nath News 21 Jul 2017, 18:39 IST

Becky Lynch and Cris Cyborg have been feuding on Twitter

According to the Cageside Seats, there's a reason why UFC might just allow Cris Cyborg to have a program in WWE in the future, presumably this coming Summerslam.

Becky Lynch and Cris Cyborg have been going at it on Twitter for a while now. Cyborg has been demanding a match against Becky Lynch at Summerslam followed by a match against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania next year.

The UFC fighter is set to take on Tonya Evinger for the vacant UFC Featherweight Championship at UFC 214 next week. One would imagine that Cyborg's potential Summerslam appearance would be determined by whether she wins or loses at UFC 214.

However, Cyborg is undoubtedly the favourite heading into her Featherweight title bout next week.

Cageside Seats have reported that the reason why UFC would have no issues with Cyborg participating in a WWE program is that they still owe WWE a big one for letting Brock Lesnar fight at UFC 200.

Lesnar did great business for UFC at UFC 200, earning upwards $3.5 million for his fight against Mark Hunt. After being flagged for a USADA violation, he was fined $250,000, which is still a small chunk compared to what he earned.

However, the problem with Cyborg is that she isn't a big mainstream name like Ronda Rousey, and thus won't be as big an attraction as WWE would hope to get fans in. However, WWE loves bringing outside names for big events, so it should get some traction.

Cyborg has a fight next week, and she finally has the chance to become UFC Featherweight Champion.

Becky Lynch, on the other hand, has a Fatal-5-Way match this Sunday at Battleground to determine the #1 contender to Naomi's SmackDown Women's Championship at Summerslam.

Cris Cyborg is an interesting choice for Summerslam, but we know well that Becky Lynch would just end up jobbing to her easily. WWE loves to put over celebrities at the expense of their own talent. However, there's no doubt that the WWE Universe would be firmly behind The Irish Lasskicker Becky Lynch.

