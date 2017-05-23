From the WWE rumor mill: WWE creative simply has nothing for No Way Jose

No Way Jose has been absent from television because of creative.

by Jeremy Bennett News 23 May 2017, 01:14 IST

No Way Jose was last seen in NXT at WrestleMania Axxess

What’s the story?

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter said that No Way Jose has been absent since Sanity attacked him at WrestleMania Axxess because creative has no direction for him at this time.

In case you didn’t know...

No Way Jose made his NXT debut in 2015 under his real name Levis Valenzuela, Jr. He once formed a tag team with Elias Samson in a quick loss to American Alpha.

The heart of the matter

The NXT singles division is currently blessed with talent, so there will be some wrestlers who are left out of the rotation. It’s only going to get further clouded when wrestlers such as Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Donovan Dijak join the company (as rumoured).

The tag team division of NXT really lacks depth, and it lost one of its shining lights at Takeover: Chicago when Tommaso Ciampa turned on Johnny Gargano to end the show. At this point, No Way Jose might add more value to the brand as part of a tag team.

Also read: 5 WWE Superstars who were never expected to leave NXT

What’s next?

NXT will be taping its next series of shows on May 25th. They typically will record three or four shows ahead of time, and we will find out if No Way Jose makes his return to television.

Author’s take

During the second annual Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, No Way Jose teamed with 205 Live’s Rich Swann. I loved this team because there was a lot of chemistry and energy from the duo.

They only made it to the second round and lost to the eventual champions, The Authors of Pain. An alliance between Swann and Jose would give NCT’s tag team division a huge boost.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com