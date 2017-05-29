From the WWE Rumor Mill: Reason why Rusev has not yet returned to TV

Rusev demanded a title shot on an earlier episode of SmackDown.

WWE has new plans for Rusev?

What’s the story?

Wrestling Observer has reported that WWE’s plans for Rusev seem to have changed. It further noted that this might be the reason why we have not seen him return to TV yet.

In case you did not know...

Rusev is currently taking time out to recover from a shoulder injury that he picked up back in March. He was recently seen in a video on WWE’s YouTube channel which saw him demand a WWE Championship match at Money in the Bank.

He also stated that he was not very fond of Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon. Rusev had threatened to pack his bags and go to Bulgaria if his demands were not met.

The heart of the matter

There have been a lot of questions regarding why Rusev has not returned to television. According to the Observer, the delay in his return is due to a change in plans. As for Money in the Bank, Randy Orton and Jinder Mahal are set to square off for the WWE championship, leaving Rusev out of the whole scenario.

What’s next?

A WWE Championship feud involving Rusev cannot be completely ruled out despite his delayed return. He could still get into the WWE title scene by interfering in the MITB main event between Orton and Mahal.

WWE could also make Rusev feud with Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan as he has already expressed that he dislikes the two authority figures.

Author’s take

Rusev is a talent that could be directly inserted into the main event once he makes his return. As the SmackDown roster is a bit shallow compared to that of Monday Night Raw, it is important that they make good use of performers like Rusev. A Shane McMahon – Rusev feud was rumoured earlier and from the looks of it, WWE is heading down such a path.

