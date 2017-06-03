From the WWE Rumor mill: Reason why the Usos and Naomi missed house shows

Smackdown tag team champions, The Usos, and Womens Champion, Naomi missed recent SmackDown house shows.

The trio has been missing several live shows as of late

What’s the story?

As reported by The Observer, The Usos and Naomi missed recent SmackDown house shows and will reportedly miss this weekend’s house shows as well.

Apparently, the WWE Smackdown tag-team champions and the SmackDown Women’s champion are filming a new TV show, owing to which they’ve had to cut back on their appearances on the blue brand’s house shows.

In case you didn’t know...

Real life brothers Jimmy and Jey Uso are the current SmackDown tag-team champions and were involved in a segment with popular stable The New Day, on the most recent episode of SD Live.

Meanwhile, the blue brand’s reigning Women’s Champion Naomi is presently experiencing a dearth of challengers as the blue brand’s female roster, except Lana, have been booked to compete in the Money In The Bank ladder match at the upcoming June 18th PPV Money In The Bank.

The heart of the matter

The Usos and Naomi are no strangers to television exposure outside the WWE, having appeared on Total Divas – a WWE-based reality series that airs on the E! network.

As per The Observer, Jimmy, Jey and Naomi are in the midst of filming a new television show and hence, have missed out on recent SmackDown live events. If one is to believe the rumour mill, The Usos and Naomi will also miss the live events over this weekend, but are scheduled to appear on the Tuesday night episode of SmackDown Live.

What’s next?

The Usos are now involved in a feud with The New Day, with the WWE keen on pitting the two popular factions against one another from this point moving forward.

Meanwhile, Naomi may have to sit out the SmackDown brand-exclusive Money In The Bank pay-per-view event, even though she holds one of the brand’s most prestigious titles due to the fact that there aren't any clear-cut challengers for the Glow Factor as of now.

Author’s take

In my opinion, this TV show seems to be something related to the WWE or the E! show Total Divas.

They were rumours of a potential spin-off of Total Divas, and maybe, just maybe, the WWE Universe could get to witness The Usos and Naomi in a Total Divas spin-off very soon.