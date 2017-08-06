From the WWE Rumor mill: Reason why WWE trademarked Taboo Tuesday

What’s the story?

According to Wrestling Observer, WWE could bring back the Taboo Tuesday theme for an episode of SmackDown Live. The same would be apparently done to continue SmackDown’s big-show feel.

In case you didn't know...

Earlier, PWInsider had reported about WWE filing a trademark for Taboo Tuesday. Taboo Tuesday is a defunct WWE pay-per-view which was initially held in October 2004. The show allowed fans to vote and choose certain aspects of the matches.

These aspects included opponents for certain wrestlers, stipulations and more. The interactive aspect of the show had made it a huge hit among the WWE fan base.

The heart of the matter

As per the report on Wrestling Observer, the theme of Taboo Tuesday could be used for SmackDown Live. SmackDown has been putting together some great episodes lately and having a fan voting based night is bound to continue this trend.

Another factor that supports the rumour is SmackDown being held on Tuesday nights. The whole Taboo ‘Tuesday’ theme thus fits perfectly for the blue brand.

What’s next?

Last week around, SmackDown had a big-show feel thanks to the first ever John Cena vs. Shinsuke Nakamura match. The show did well and received a positive response from the fans as well.

Having an interactive night such as Taboo Tuesday would be even more impactful and could give a big boost to the television ratings.

Author’s take

The wrestling fans always love it when promotions make them a part of the show. This is why Taboo Tuesday thrived.

The reason why WWE has kept the PPV in the dark till now is still puzzling. Despite this, the fact that they are planning to revive the theme is exciting.

