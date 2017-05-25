From the WWE Rumor Mill: Renee Young set to do WWE commentary

The Mae Young Classic is expected to have female voices calling the all-female action.

by Harald Math News 25 May 2017, 12:04 IST

Could Renee feature heavily on the Mae Young Classic?

What’s the story?

WWE has finally formally announced the 2017 Mae Young Classic, and PWInsider is speculating that the female presence on the show could extend far beyond the talent roster. The company is reportedly keen on having female commentators for the tournament, with Renee Young currently at the front of the queue to fill one of the positions.

In case you didn’t know...

WWE has confirmed that the 32-competitor single-elimination women’s tournament will tape on July 13 and 14 from the home of NXT, Full Sail University. The tournament is to include female wrestlers from all corners of the globe. The roster is expected to include a number of known names such as Mia Yim, Io Shirai and Toni Storm alongside relative newcomers and one or two blasts from the past.

The heart of the matter

PWInsider is speculating that the Mae Young Classic could feature female announcers, female referees and more, to give the tournament a very definite identity. It isn’t entirely clear who would do commentary duties for the MYC, but Renee Young is almost certain to be a part of the discussion. WWE’s premier backstage interviewer, Young has performed commentary duties on a number of occasions for NXT and is one of WWE’s most recognisable non-wrestling performers.

There are rumours that Charly Caruso may also be in line for the slot, with WWE potentially preferring a three-person desk for the tournament. That desk would include two female announcers and one male, with WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Beth Phoenix also mooted as possible candidates.

The tournament is also likely to feature female referees. We reported recently that WWE had signed its first female referee in the shape of Team 3D Academy graduate Kennadi Brink, and she is expected to work some of the tournament matches.

Also read: WWE signs female referee

What’s next?

With just under two months to go until the tournament begins, WWE will almost certainly start to announce the talent roster bit by bit over the coming weeks. Whether or not the build will include qualifying matches like the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic remains to be seen, but expect some surprises in the field. As for the commentary situation, it could well be that more is not known about the set up for the tournament until tapings begin on July 13.

Author’s take

Renee Young is one of WWE’s most engaging speakers, and as such putting her behind the commentary table for this tournament is almost a no-brainer. It remains to be seen who should partner Young, but a three-person booth of Young, Lita and Tom Phillips would receive no complaints from this writer.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com