From the WWE Rumor Mill: The Revival expected to be in the tag team title picture soon

by Rohit Nath News 19 Jul 2017, 12:30 IST

The Revival are currently feuding with The Hardy Boyz

According to Cageside Seats, The Revival are expected to be in the tag team title picture very soon.

The Revival are the first and only two-time NXT Tag Team Champions, first beating The Vaudevillians and then American Alpha to win their first and second titles respectively.

They eventually dropped the titles to #DiY at NXT Takeover: Toronto before finally getting the main roster call-up on the RAW after WrestleMania. The Revival are widely considered as one of the best tag teams in the world, primarily due to their old school style of tag team wrestling and their tremendous in-ring psychology.

Dash Wilder fractured his jaw hardly a week after Revival's main roster call-up, thus keeping them out of television for a while. They finally returned to in-ring competition on the latest episode of RAW, where they defeated the former RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boyz.

Cageside Seats says that The Revival are expected to be in the tag team title picture very soon. It wouldn't be surprising if they are in it as soon as Summerslam.

What should be noted is that Gallows & Anderson were watching on in the latest Hardyz vs Revival match on RAW. Cesaro & Sheamus haven't been seen on TV since Great Balls Of Fire, so it's possible that Summerslam could see another 4-Way for the Tag Team titles.

This is just speculation, however. The Universal title match for Summerslam seems to be headed for a Fatal-4-Way. Even the RAW Women's title match is rumoured to be a 4-Way, but The Observer recently reported that the plans have now changed to make that a singles match. The Observer also did report that WWE is planning quite a few multi-person matches for The Biggest Party Of The Summer, so it is possible that we could see a 4-way tag title match.

If The Revival are to get involved in a tag title feud in a 2-on-2 feud, then a babyface team would likely have to get the titles. As of now, the only top babyface tag team on RAW are The Hardy Boyz, with Enzo & Cass now disbanded.

The Revival defeated the Hardyz via a dusty finish, so that feud will likely carry on, and don't be surprised to see Gallows & Anderson getting involved in the mix.

The Revival are one of the world's top tag teams, and it would be great to finally see the Top Guys get into title mix and prove what they're worth to the main roster. They have a huge future ahead and hopefully, they're one of the teams that never break up at any point.

