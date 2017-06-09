WWE News: Road Dogg interested in bringing NXT Champions to Smackdown

What current NXT talent would the Road Dogg like to bring to the Blue Brand?

Who does the D-O-Double-G want to bring to S-M-A-C... um.. to Smackdown?

What’s the story?

Whenever folks behind the scenes at either Raw or Smackdown talk about bringing over talent from NXT, ears perk up. Such was the case this week when Brian James (aka The Roag Dogg) – who is currently helping book Smackdown Live! on the USA Network – spoke to his former D-Generation X cohort Sean Waltman on Waltman’s “12360” podcast.

During their conversation, James mentioned two very high-profile NXT talents he’d like to bring over to the Blue Brand.

The background...

Back in January, we reported on the rumour that James had been tapped to take over the Head Writer position on Smackdown. And, as recently as earlier this week, Waltman mentioned on the WrestleZone podcast that James is “in charge of Smackdown Live and Vince [McMahon] just lets him have the wheel. Vince doesn’t even come to Smackdown.”

So, with that in mind, when James starts talking about calling up NXT talent, it’s worth a listen at the very least.

The heart of the matter

That being said it’s probably no shocker that, when it comes to who he’d like to bring up to his show, James mentioned all the current champions in NXT.

“I would love to have Asuka. I think she is a huge star down at NXT and I think she can be an even huger star at the next level. So I'd love to have her. I love Bobby Roode as a human being, known him for years in TNA and nowhere… I like those Authors of Pain, they're a big young group of guys really willing to learn and willing to perform and they're just getting better and better they're instincts are good they're timing is good for a couple of big dudes.”

It’s also worth noting that, during the same show, James confirmed that the Women’s Money In The Bank contract would be Smackdown exclusive, saying...

"At this point, it's going to be solely for SmackDown and so that's the decision that was made and I think that's okay because we want to keep the integrity of the brand extension."

What’s next?

Obviously, the folks in charge of Raw would certainly like to see the current champions of NXT on their brand, as well. Smackdown, however, certainly seems to be where the “workers” of NXT have ended up recently, with both Tye Dillinger and Shinsuke Nakamura making their debuts on the Blue Brand following WrestleMania.

Hopefully, we hear more about call-ups as SummerSlam approaches.

Author’s take

Whichever brand Asuka lands on, that brand’s women’s division will get a serious and instantaneous upgrade. As far as Bobby Roode goes, I feel like he’ll do well on either show – although Raw certainly seems to have plenty of main event talent already.

And Roode certainly is an immediate main event talent once he gets called up. Finally, regarding the Authors of Pain... whatever. As long as they don’t turn into another Ascension.