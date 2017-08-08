From the WWE Rumor Mill: Ronda Rousey set to begin training for professional wrestling

Rousey has long been rumoured to make the switch to WWE and it may finally happen!

Ronda Rousey (Right) is a huge WWE fan.

What’s the story?

As per the Fightful Podcast, former Mixed Martial Arts legend Ronda Rousey is all set to begin training for a career in professional wrestling.

Apparently, Rousey is “having fun” with professional wrestling, and will reportedly start training at the Santino Brothers Pro Wrestling School in her native California very soon.

In case you didn’t know…

‘Rowdy’ Ronda Rousey is widely regarded as one of the best female MMA fighters in the young history of the sport, besides being one of the top PPV draws in the history of the fight business.

Nevertheless, the popular American icon has been going through a rough patch in her career as of late, since losing two consecutive UFC bouts via Knockout in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

As per reports from several MMA and combat sports circles, Ronda Rousey is likely to announce her retirement from the sport of MMA very soon, and fans may have very well seen the last of the former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion in MMA.

The heart of the matter

Rousey is no stranger to working with the WWE, as she made a prominent appearance at Wrestlemania 31 alongside Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at the event a couple of years back.

Additionally, talks of Rousey prepping to learn the ropes of pro-wrestling have been further fuelled by the fact that the Santino Brothers Pro Wrestling School has previously been used by the WWE, as the company had sent Eva Marie to the very same training institute in hopes of using her as a WWE Superstar.

Furthermore, Sonya Deville was also sent to the same institute by the WWE before she started reporting to the WWE Performance Center.

What’s next?

The Santino Brothers Pro Wrestling School is situated in Southern California, and Rousey is expected to start her training as a professional wrestler very soon.

Author’s take

Rousey appeared at the Mae Young Classic tapings a while back, and WWE themselves posted a video of her alongside Triple H, further fuelling rumours of a potential ‘Rowdy’ collaboration with the WWE.

Ronda Rousey seems to be following in the footsteps of her Four Horsewomen MMA brethren and making the transition to the world of professional wrestling.

Here’s hoping the WWE seals a deal with the Rowdy One and we get to see the charismatic UFC Superstar inside the squared-circle.