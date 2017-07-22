From the WWE Rumor Mill: Ronda Rousey could work with WWE again

Rousey could work with WWE again

What’s the news?

According to Cageside Seats, Ronda Rousey is expected to do something with WWE again. The report says that the MMA star could appear at WrestleMania and even have a match with former Women's Champion Charlotte.

In case you didn't know...

Ever since her defeat at the hands of Amanda Nunes, former UFC Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey has been on a hiatus from mixed martial arts. Although her UFC future is still up in the air, the California native made an appearance at the Mae Young Classic to support her friend Shayna Bazler.

The heart of the matter

Cageside Seats notes that Rousey could be associated with the upcoming WrestleMania. A potential match with Charlotte was also mentioned. Although there have been similar rumours in the past, Rousey's appearance at the Mae Young Classic has added more fuel to this fire.

What’s next?

Although Rousey is still under contract to the UFC, she doesn't have a fight on the horizon. This is the right time for her to do something more concrete with WWE.

Author’s take

Even though her MMA career is winding down, Ronda Rousey is still a legitimate box office attraction, and she certainly has the star power to be a marquee attraction at WrestleMania. If WWE and Ronda Rousey can strike a deal, there is no question that it should benefit both parties involved.

