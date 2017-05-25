From the WWE Rumor Mill: Rugby player Luke Menzies reportedly offered WWE contract

WWE has offered English rugby player Luke Menzies a developmental deal; the Brit is expected to make the jump to WWE very soon.

Luke Menzies competes in the sport of rugby

What’s the story?

As per a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has offered English rugby player Luke Menzies a WWE contract.

The contract is a developmental deal and the promotion will apparently make the deal official after Menzies goes through the visa process in the United States of America.

In case you didn’t know...

Luke Menzies is a 6’1” 258-pound British rugby player who competes for the Toronto Wolfpack in League 1. He has played for several other leagues, including a stint in the Hull Kingston Rovers in the Super League back in 2008.

The 28-year-old’s usual playing position is ‘Prop’. He attended a WWE tryout in November of last year when WWE was on a European tour.

The heart of the matter

If Luke Menzies were to successfully transition to WWE as an active WWE competitor, he would join a long list of accomplished cross-over athletes to have competed in the world’s premier professional wrestling organization, including names such as Mark Henry, Dolph Ziggler, Jack Swagger, Alberto Del Rio, Brock Lesnar, Ken Shamrock, Titus O’Neil, Dave Bautista, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Roman Reigns, to name a few.

As for the developmental deals offered by WWE, such contracts usually have the athlete train at the WWE Performance Center, besides undergoing the company’s mandatory physical examinations, including drug-testing and fitness tests.

The wrestler may also compete in several non-televised matchups for the promotion.

It’s essential to note that although the WWE and Luke Menzies have come to an agreement on a deal, so to speak, things are yet to be made official as the Englishman has to get through the visa procedures in order to facilitate him to compete in the United States on a regular basis.

What’s next?

Luke Menzies presently plays for the Toronto Wolfpack. He is expected to make the transition to the sport of professional wrestling sooner rather than later.

Author’s take

Menzies is an excellent athlete and given the fact that professional rugby requires incredible levels of explosiveness and strength, one would expect nothing less from the hulking Brit.

It would be really interesting to see him compete inside the squared-circle, perhaps in a rivalry with someone like Roman Reigns.