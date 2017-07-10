From the WWE Rumor Mill: Rumour Killer on Kevin Owens' reported injury

Owens lost his United States Championship to AJ Styles at a Live Event last week.

by darshan.sheth News 10 Jul 2017, 00:16 IST

It was reported earlier that Owens might have been injured

What’s the story?

We'd reported earlier today that Kevin Owens was possibly out with an injury, but latest reports suggest that that was not the case. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer News, who previously speculated about Owens’ injury, gave an update on the former US Champion’s status.

It is being reported that Owens has in fact not suffered an injury.

In case you didn’t know...

AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens at a Live Event in the world-famous Madison Square Garden to win the United States championship. This came as a huge shock to the WWE Universe as a title seldom changes hands at a live event.

Dave Meltzer speculated that the reason behind this odd booking must have been because Owens was suffering from an injury.

The heart of the matter

Meltzer has killed the rumours stating that the Prizefighter is injured which led to him dropping his United States Championship to Styles. He said in the most recent version of his podcast that this indeed is not the case and Owens is perfectly healthy and fine.

It is being reported by him that it was a simple booking decision made by the head honchos back in Stamford. However, there has been nothing new on the reason why the Owens vs Styles match was removed from BattleGround’s card.

What’s next?

There have been no reports that reveal the reason behind this odd booking and why the Owens vs Styles card was taken out of the BattleGround PPV.

Author’s Take

I am positive that the smart minds in the WWE Creative Team have something huge planned for the former world champions. A booking like this seldom happens without a reason.

Let’s see what the WWE has in store for this phenomenal feud.