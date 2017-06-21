From the WWE Rumor Mill: Rusev was backstage on Smackdown LIVE this week

"The Bulgarian Brute" is back and is raring to go.

by Prityush Haldar News 21 Jun 2017, 17:01 IST

Rusev took time off WWE due to a surgery on his shoulder

What’s the story?

The Bulgarian Brute, Rusev is set for a return to WWE soon. According to the latest rumours from PWInsider and Cageside Seats, Rusev was backstage at this week’s Smackdown tapings from Dayton, OH.

In case you didn’t know...

Following the Fastlane PPV, Rusev took a sabbatical from WWE to undergo shoulder surgery. This led to him missing Wrestlemania 33 in Orlando. Rusev and Lana were both moved to Smackdown Live during the superstar shake-up a week after Wrestlemania.

The Bulgarian Brute posted a video on social media demanding a match at Money in the Bank but those plans did not materialise.

The heart of the matter

There have been several reports claiming that Rusev has been cleared for in-ring action. Many fans felt that Rusev could have been added to the Money in The Bank match. Rusev turned the entire WWE Universe on its head with some cryptic posts over the weeks leading up to the Money in the Bank match.

Rusev and WWE Champion Jinder Mahal have crossed paths on RAW earlier. Whether the WWE look to continue that storyline over on the blue brand remains to be seen. However, Randy Orton may still have another match with the WWE Champion before Rusev gets his chance.

What’s next?

It is now a matter of time before Rusev makes his return. With the next Smackdown LIVE exclusive PPV, WWE Battleground coming up in July, there is enough time for Rusev to make a return and start a feud.

The WWE Universe will be glued to their TV sets next week when Smackdown rolls from San Diego, CA in anticipation of Rusev’s return.

Author's take

Rusev has been a heel throughout his career, however, he has been receiving good pops from the crowd recently. “We want Rusev” chants have been echoing around arenas whenever his name is mentioned.

This is a good chance for WWE to capitalise on this momentum and cement Rusev as a top star in the blue brand.